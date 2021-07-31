Ella+Mila Nail Polish Review: Prepare To Fall In Lacquer Love

I’ve been quite the gel manicure enthusiast for a while until my habit started wreaking havoc on my nails. We’re talking chipping, peeling, splitting; it’s too gross to go into detail so I’ll spare you but you get the idea.

I turned to gel manicures in the first place because I like to look polished and put together, but being an avid equestrian means nothing stays on my fingernails.

You just can’t do anything around your horses and expect your manicure to last more than an hour at the barn.

It was looking like I was in quite a conundrum here since gel manicures were destroying my nails and regular manicures don’t stay put. Enter Ella+Mila Nail Polish, and prepare to fall in lacquer love.

With fashion-forward colors and a promise of chip-resistance, I was, of course, excited to get to review their nail polish, and you can bet I put them to the test!

Other notable features are this line is quick-drying, high-shine, and is free of seven chemicals: Xylene or Camphor, Toluene, Dibutyl Phthalate (DBP), Formaldehyde, Formaldehyde Resin, and Triphenyl Phosphate (TPHP).

Their nail polishes are also vegan, cruelty-free, and made in the United States!

Ella+Mila also has the largest selection of nail polish colors I have ever seen; we’re talking more than my nail salon. They’re all bright, fun, and completely on-trend.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.