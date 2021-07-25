Gorgeous 23-Year-Old Killed In A Freak Parking Garage Accident

Columbus, Ohio. 23-year-old Victoria Strauss moved to Columbus, Ohio to attend Ohio State University, where she was studying social work.

Victoria had already completed her bachelor’s in psychology at Florida Atlantic University, and she made the move to Ohio so she could pursue her master’s degree.

She was passionate about fitness, health, dancing, and nutrition. Her loved ones say in her obituary that her dream was to create a wellness center for women upon graduation.

When she wasn’t in class or studying, Victoria was working at Orangetheory Fitness and happily dedicated her free time to helping her friends achieve their fitness goals.

She was generous, vibrant, thoughtful, dedicated and full of life. She had a big smile and a great sense of humor.

Victoria was all set to graduate with her master’s in social work this year, but now her family will never get to see her walk across that stage to accept her diploma.

She sadly passed away recently in a freak parking garage accident, and here’s what happened.

Facebook; Victoria is pictured above

Victoria took to Facebook on the first day of this year to say that if she was able to redo 2020 she, “wouldn’t change a thing.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.