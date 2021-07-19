Her Best Friend Sleeps With Every Guy She Has Ever Been Involved With And She’s Asking The Internet How To Handle This

A 22-year-old woman says her 21-year-old best friend sleeps with every single guy she has ever been involved with. She’s asking the internet how to handle this because she’s really at a loss.

“It’s just so strange me, something about it feels off,” she started out by saying.

“She’s slept with or at least tried to be friends with everyone I’ve either dated in like the past 5 years. She was my best friend from 18-20 and we were really close.”

“When I was 17 and 18 I dated a guy for a year and a half.”

“I wasn’t super close to this friend at the time, and she maybe met him once or twice but never knew him well or was friends with him.”

“Like 2 years later she starts talking to him and hanging out with them. She literally sought him out, even though he was my ex.”

“It gave me weird vibes but I just ignored it.”

That’s hardly where this all stops though…

She then dated a guy for about 3 to 4 months while she was still 18-years-old. This guy happened to be close with the same group of friends that she and her friend were included in.

