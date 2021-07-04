Her Dog Saved Her Life And Attacked Her Stalker After He Broke Into Her House In The Middle Of The Night But Now Her Sister-In-Law Says Her Dog Is Too Dangerous And She’s Asking The Internet For Help

A 28-year-old woman’s dog literally saved her life and attached her stalker after he broke into her house in the middle of the night.

Now, her 32-year-old sister-in-law says her dog is too vicious to be around kids, like her 4-year-old niece.

“This is kind of a complicated story but I’ll just get into it. I used to be in this controlling, kind of abusive relationship,” she started out by explaining.

“When I finally broke it off a year ago, my ex started showing up places, trying to get me to take him back.”

But then, his behavior turned into stalking. He came to her work. He put little notes for her on her car.

He would place flowers on her doorstep, then bring her angry letters when he knew she threw them out.

He also sent her crazy letters and emails. She ended up having to switch her phone number 3 different times.

His behavior only got worse as time went on, and it turned more ominous. At one point, he set fire to a portion of her driveway, though the police could not find enough evidence to prove he did it.

After that, she knew she had to put cameras up outside of her house, so she did.

