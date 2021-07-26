Jill Duggar Explains Why Her Parents “Aren’t Always Invited” To Her Home After Missing Her Son Samuel’s Birthday

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, according to Jill Duggar Dillard, “aren’t always invited” to their children’s birthday parties.

This came after they missed their grandson Samuel’s birthday party, the former reality star admitted.

Jill and her husband, Derick Dillard, celebrated their son Samuel’s fourth birthday recently.

Even while several members of the Duggar family’s extended family were present, two were obviously absent.

Jill’s parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar were both absent from Samuel’s party, leading fans to speculate as to why the grandparents were not present.

Jill shared the highlights of Samuel’s memorable day on Instagram Stories in a series of photos. Jill and Derick had planned to take him out to dine on his birthday, but as they stepped outdoors to get into the car, they discovered a surprise in store for him.

Jill’s brother James and sister Jana had prepared a special treat.

Instagram; pictured above is Jill with Samuel

“Uncle @jamesaduggar brought his fire truck over (+ Aunt @janamduggar as well) & we rode in the fire truck to @chickfila and met ‘Mima’ @cldilla for lunch!” Jill wrote. Her parents also delivered gifts; she says.

