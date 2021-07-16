Missing Autistic Toddler That Can’t Speak Was Kept Safe By His Family’s Dogs And Honestly There’s Nothing More Heartwarming Than This Story

Ponce De Leon, Florida. When 3-year-old little Marshal Butler disappeared from his home in Ponce De Leon, while wearing nothing but his diaper, his family couldn’t help but fear the worst.

He somehow managed to wander off, along with both of their family dogs named Buckwheat and Nala.

Marshal is autistic and cannot use words to communicate, so his family knew that this would pose quite a challenge in getting him back.

His neighbors quickly started to help look for him, along with the Walton County Sheriff’s Office. There were multiple Facebook posts created and shared to help find Marshal.

“Walton County Sheriff’s Office is in the area of Morrison Springs Road in Ponce De Leon searching for a missing 3-year-old boy with autism,” the Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook.

“The child was last seen wearing only a diaper. There was approximately an hour time gap between when the child was last seen and when our agency was called.”

“Walton Correctional Institution has been asked to bring their K9 Teams to assist.”

“If you locate this child please notify the Walton County Sheriff’s Office by calling (850)-892-8111 or call 911.”

Facebook; pictured above is little Marshal

