Mom Shares Insane Note Her Neighbor Wrote, Complaining About How Her Toddler’s Giggling Disrupts Their Dogs And Should Be Limited To 15 Minutes

It seems like awesome neighbors are increasingly rare and impossible to find.

Gone are the days of being nice and neighborly, and some people you end up living near can just be downright crazy…

…Like this mom’s neighbor.

They wrote her an insane note, complaining about how her toddler’s 15 minutes of giggling disrupts their dogs.

No, I’m not joking. They even threatened to call the police on her, without having a good reason at all.

Keep reading to find out just how crazy this note really is. You’re going to be shocked people like this even exist.

“Yes it’s real,” mom Bobbie Hineman captured her photo of the note her neighbor wrote to her that she then shared on Twitter.

The note reads, “Dear “Neighbor” you just moved into this neighborhood a year ago, and I wanted to give you time to correct this problem on your own, but you are apparently too inconsiderate to do so.”

“Every day this week, when weather has been nice and windows are open, you proceed to let your small child run free in your backyard and laugh and giggle and carry on without end.”

“This is very disruptive to my two dogs and my bird who sits next to the window and likes to look into your yard.”

