She Cut Up Her Wedding Dress Into Something She Can Wear After Her Fiancé Cheated On Her And Her Sister Is Upset Since She Wanted To Wear The Dress To Her Own Wedding

A woman recently had to call off her wedding after her fiancé cheated on her. She was with him for 5 years, and 2 months before their wedding, she broke up with him.

She found out that he had cheated on her while he was at his bachelor party. He ended up sleeping with the adult entertainer there.

Instead of trashing her wedding dress or getting rid of it, she decided to cut it up into something she could actually wear out to a party.

Her wedding dress cost her approximately $2,000, and she paid for it herself. “I had been very depressed since everything happened because I felt it was somehow my fault for not being sexy enough or not giving him what he wanted,” she said.

She felt it would be empowering to turn her dress into another kind of dress. She has been sewing for around 15 years of her life, so she felt confident in making the dress beautiful.

She cut it into pieces, made it a new color that didn’t scream wedding, and ended up with a gorgeous dress that she can now actually enjoy.

After the transformation of her wedding dress was complete, she snapped a photo of her handiwork and posted it on Instagram.

She wrote a caption similar to “you can change the worst memories” and then her sister reaches out to her.

Her sisters asked her if the dress she posted a photo of was her wedding dress. She replied that it was her wedding dress, and then her sister called her.

