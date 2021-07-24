She Ended Things With Her Boyfriend When She Found Out He Was A Married Cheater And Now His Therapist Won’t Stop Texting Her

Well, this is a weird one for you. A 36-year-old woman was dating a 32-year-old man who turned out to be a married cheater.

When she found this out, she broke up with him, but his therapist won’t stop texting her about doing sessions with him because he wants to get back together with her.

She began dating this guy for about 7 months before she discovered the truth. At first, he had told her that he was separated from his wife and was still getting divorced from her.

But then she learned that he was not separated from his wife, and he was not divorcing her at all…he was cheating on her.

In hindsight, she knows there were some signs, such as the fact that he refused to have her over to his apartment.

His excuse at the time was that his place felt depressing.

As soon as she found out the truth about his secret life, she broke up with him immediately.

Although she ended it, he still reached out to her to say that he’s depressed and it was just a mistake that he was not upfront with her in the first place.

She tried to give him another chance and said that he needed to figure out what he was going to do.

