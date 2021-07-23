She Read Her Boyfriend’s Text Messages And Found Out He Secretly Met Up With His Ex But The Internet Is Insisting He Cheated

A 27-year-old woman says she read her 33-year-old boyfriend’s phone messages after she had the opportunity to.

Well, she discovered that he met up with his ex secretly, and the internet is insisting he cheated on her.

“I (27-year-old female) have a long-term boyfriend (33) and we live together,” she started out by saying.

“We’ve been together for about 7 years, have a house and boat. We were out with some friends on the boat and his phone was connected to the music, so I went to change the station.”

“To change the station required me to log into, which I know the password, but don’t normally go on his phone unless told.”

“I usually respect his privacy and trust him, however, this time I didn’t.”

As she was changing the music, she realized her boyfriend had a few private messages on a social media app.

“I’m confused…is she home,” was one of the messages on the app.

She wrestled with herself for a moment over whether or not she should open up the app and read the whole conversation.

