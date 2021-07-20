She Was 8 Months Pregnant When She Was Shot And Killed In Front Of Her 4-Year-Old Daughter

Cincinnati, Ohio. 31-year-old Michelle McDonald was eight and a half months pregnant with her second daughter, whom she planned on naming Aaliyah Marie McCoy.

Michelle also was the mom of a 4-year-old daughter who sadly lost her dad after a drunk driver hit and killed him.

Michelle was looking forward to welcoming her second child into the world, but she never lived to see that moment.

On July 16th, officers with the Cincinnati Police Department rushed to Michelle’s apartment at around 6:41 in the evening.

GoFundMe; pictured above is Michelle

A 911 call had come in about Michelle having been shot.

Although Michelle was rushed to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, she, unfortunately, passed away from the injuries she received.

Michelle’s baby was delivered at the hospital, but she was in critical condition after her birth.

She also passed away one day after her mom did.

If true crime defines your free time, this is for you: join Chip Chick’s True Crime Tribe.