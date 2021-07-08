She Was Stalked, Kidnapped, Then Stabbed To Death Close To Her Home And Now Her Family Is Suing The City For Not Protecting Her

Memphis, Tennessee. Sabrina Nguyen was just 18-years-old when her life was ended at the hands of her ex-boyfriend.

Sabrina had a big heart and never hesitated to help anyone in need, even if they were just a stranger to her.

Her bright smile and genuine nature are what drew people to her, and she was the type of person who would give someone the very shirt off her back.

In the early months of 2009, Sabrina met a young man named Keedrin Coppage and the two began dating.

“…It was not long before major concerns arose,” court documents filed by Sabrina’s family explain.

Not long into their relationship, Keedrin took a bag full of tools and hit Sabrina’s head with it. Just 2 months after that, Keedrin assaulted Sabrina and broke her phone.

Sabrina was so badly injured she required medical treatment, and this time, Keedrin was arrested for what he did to her.

The following day, Keedrin attacked and kidnapped Sabina, leaving her unconscious in the process.

Obituary photo; pictured above is Sabrina

If true crime defines your free time, this is for you: join Chip Chick’s True Crime Tribe.