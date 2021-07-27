Teen Out Riding Her Bike Hit And Killed By A Driver Who Never Even Stopped To Help Her

Dundalk, Maryland. 16-year-old Jayden Baldree was about to start her junior year of high school this upcoming fall.

“She loved listening to music, painting, skating, and working at her dream job at Skateland,” her obituary reads.

Jayden has been described by her loved ones as a funny, vibrant, bubbly, amazing, and bright young woman.

It was a few nights ago on July 19th that Jayden was out riding her bike a little after midnight.

Obituary photo; pictured above is Jayden

As Jayden rode down Northpoint Boulevard, she neared Baltimore Street and a driver approached her bike from behind.

The driver was in the same lane as her, and they hit her bike from the back, running her over.

“Baldree was traveling northbound along Northpoint Boulevard near Baltimore Street when a car traveling in the same lane struck her from behind and fled the scene,” the Baltimore County Police said in a statement.

“The teen did not survive.”

If true crime defines your free time, this is for you: join Chip Chick’s True Crime Tribe.