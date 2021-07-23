The Internet Is Losing It Over This Viral And Absolutely Crazy Horoscope From 1979

Ah, the ’70s. Not like I was alive for it, but it seemed like a pretty cool decade.

Bellbottom jeans, discos, Star Wars, the invention of Sony’s walkman; a lot of neat things came out of the ’70s.

One thing from this era that’s now going viral though is an absolutely crazy horoscope from 1979, and the internet is losing it after reading this gem.

Get ready to laugh and also feel perhaps personally attacked all at the same time.

A woman who goes by @friends3000 shared this wild horoscope and here’s what it had to say:

Aquarius (Jan 20 – Feb 18): You have an inventive mind and are inclined to be progressive. You lie a great deal. You make the same mistakes repeatedly because you’re stupid. Everyone thinks you’re a f****** jerk.

Pisces (Feb 19 – Mar 20): You have a vivid imagination and often think you are followed by the FBI or CIA. You have no influence on your friends and people resent you for flaunting your power. You lack confidence an are generally a dip****.

Twitter; pictured above is the tweet from @friends3000

Aries (Mar 21 – Apr 19): You are the pioneer type and think that most people are d********. You are quick-tempered, impatient, and scornful of advice. You are a pr*ck.

