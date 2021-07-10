These Are My Favorite Drugstore Nail Polishes Under $9 On Amazon

Nail polish is just one of my favorite beauty buys.

It’s fun, colorful, and you can easily change it as frequently as you do your underwear if you so choose.

Well…that gets expensive if you head on over to get a professional manicure, so I frequently turn to some of my tried and true favorite drugstore picks.

Here are my favorite ones under $9 on Amazon!

If Your Nails Aren’t In Great Shape – Sally Hansen Xtreme Wear

Sally Hansen Xtreme Wear is the best pick if your nails just aren’t in great shape. I do really think this one works the best if you have brittle or bad nails.

I used this one pretty religiously after I wrecked my nails getting too many pro gel manicures, and I find that adding 2 to 3 coats of it gets you the best results. The color pictured above is Iris Illusion, but it comes in a bunch of exciting and eye-catching colors.

You can get it here on Amazon for $2.53!

