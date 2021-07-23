These Florida Sisters Almost Got Away With Murder, But Then One Confessed To Some Guy They Were Both Sleeping With

Palm Harbor, Florida. When paramedics found 85-year-old Anthony Tomaselli unresponsive in his home on March 6th of 2015, nobody was immediately suspicious.

It was slightly before 6 in the morning, and despite the best efforts of the paramedics to perform CPR, Anthony had already passed away.

Anthony had a history of medical problems including dementia and cancer, and he was well into his 80s, so authorities truly suspected his death was not due to any kind of foul play.

It certainly seemed that Anthony had died due to natural causes, and when his daughters Linda Roberts and Mary-Beth Tomaselli were interviewed, what they said backed it up.

“The sisters were interviewed separately by deputies and both stated their father fell asleep on the couch the night prior and when they went to check on him in the morning, he was not breathing,” the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

“The sisters advised they attempted CPR and called 911.”

Although what Linda and Mary-Beth said seemed to all add up, it turns out that in reality, they offed their own dad and nearly got away with murder.

Four years went by without anyone being the wiser to what really happened, and then on February 13th, 2019, detectives with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office received one strange call.

Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office; pictured above is Mary-Beth in her mugshot

If true crime defines your free time, this is for you: join Chip Chick’s True Crime Tribe.