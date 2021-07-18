“This Conservatorship Killed My Dreams” Britney Spears Says In A Heartbreaking Instagram Post

Britney has been under her conservatorship for 13 long years, and something like this is usually only done for an individual who can’t do anything to take care of himself or herself.

Despite that important detail, Britney has released several albums, gone on tour, and done a residency in Las Vegas.

Britney’s dad Jaime Spears (along with several lawyers) is in control of basically every little thing she does, and he has been throughout this entire time.

If you have been following the saga of Britney Spears and her conservatorship, you probably know by now that she hasn’t said much about it in a public way, but 20 hours ago, Britney opened up in a heartbreaking Instagram post.

Instagram; pictured above is Britney

Britney started out by addressing the individuals who criticize the dancing videos she frequently shares on her social media.

“For those of you who choose to criticize my dancing videos … look I’m not gonna be performing on any stages anytime soon with my dad handling what I wear, say, do, or think,” she said.

“I’ve done that for the past 13 years…I’d much rather share videos YES from my living room instead of onstage in Vegas where some people were so far gone they couldn’t even shake my hand and I ended up getting a contact high from weed all the time…which I didn’t mind but it would have been nice to be able to go to the…spa.”

“And no I’m not gonna put on heavy makeup and try try try on stage again and not be able to do the real deal with remixes of my songs for years and begging to put my new music in my show for MY fans … so I quit!!!!”

