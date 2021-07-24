This Dad Is Going Viral For How He Responded When His Son Asked Him For A New Xbox

As parents, it can be a struggle between wanting to give your children the best of everything and also teaching them to put in hard work for things they want to have.

It’s certainly a balance.

Mark Arrington is a dad who’s going viral for how he replied to his son after being asked to buy him a new Xbox when his broke.

Parents all over the internet are applauding Mark for how he handled this situation.

Facebook; pictured above is Mark’s son

Taking to Facebook, Mark shared the conversation between him and his son Markell after the Xbox broke:

Markell: Dad my Xbox won’t come on. I think it broken.

Me:(checking the connection and power) yep it’s broke.

Markell: can you get me a new one.

