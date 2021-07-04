You Would Never Guess This Is A Shelter For Older Dogs: Check Out This Amazing Place Without Cages And How They Got Started

Spring Hill, Kansas. Looking at photos of Always & Furever Midwest Animal Sanctuary, you would never guess that it is an animal shelter for older dogs and those rescued from kill shelters.

There are no kennels or cages at this shelter, but there are dozens of cozy beds and comfortable couches.

“…They couldn’t live in kennels, that is no life,” Jen Dulski, the founder, and president, explains the unique setup Always & Furever Midwest Animal Sanctuary has on Facebook.

“Everything about the barn needed to be a home. A real home with couches, beds, a kitchen, and tv, and more couches and beds.”

“So that if this was the only home they ever knew then so be it, they would be loved.”

Here’s how Jen got started and what inspired her to create such a beautiful and comfortable sanctuary that specializes in older dogs.

Facebook; pictured above is the interior of the Always & Furever Midwest Animal Sanctuary

Jen started Always & Furever Midwest Animal Sanctuary after she moved to Kansas City with her rescue dogs Mugsy and Libby back in 2017.

She says on the sanctuary’s website that it was always a dream of hers to create a sanctuary specifically for elderly dogs with nowhere else to go.

