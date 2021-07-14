Young Realtor Mom Kidnapped And Murdered After Showing A House To An Alleged Gang Member

Minneapolis, Minnesota. Monique Baugh was a 28-year-old mom of two young daughters; a 3-year-old and a 1-year-old.

She worked as a realtor for Kris Lindahl Real Estate and lived in Minneapolis, Minnesota with her boyfriend.

Monique’s family describes her as a hard-working mom whose world revolved around her baby girls.

Facebook; 28-year-old mom of two Monique Baugh poses in the photo above

This young mom really made a lasting impression on everyone that she encountered. Monique was kind, she was driven, she was compassionate, she was full of joy.

She had a cute Hello Kitty tattoo on her shoulder. She loved her little girls, and she always put them first.

Sadly, Monique’s life was tragically cut short on New Year’s Eve; what should have been a day of celebration and excitement.

On New Year’s Eve, 2019, Monique was scheduled to show a home to a prospective client in the Maple Grove area.

Usually, Monique’s appointments were made directly with the real estate company she works for. However, this appointment was different.

If true crime defines your free time, this is for you: join Chip Chick’s True Crime Tribe.