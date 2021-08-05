5 Years Ago This Teen Flew Across The Country To Move To A New City And She Disappeared Shortly After Arriving

Atlanta, Georgia. 19-year-old Morgan Bauer picked up and left her home in Aberdeen, South Dakota, and flew across the country so that she could get a fresh start in a big city.

Atlanta seemed like a much more exciting option than Aberdeen to Morgan, and so she decided it was time to make her move.

Morgan landed in Atlanta on February 12th, 2016. She only had a couple of dollars to her name, but she was determined to figure things out and make it there.

Although Morgan was focused on creating a new life for herself, she really didn’t have much planned out by the time she got to Atlanta.

Morgan thought fast and was able to meet someone online that was looking for help around the house in exchange for her living there.

That arrangement didn’t last very long, and Morgan went from that house to a local hotel.

