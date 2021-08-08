A Scooter Accident In Bali Left Her In A Coma And Now Her Family Is Trying To Raise $250,000 To Get Her Home To California

Santa Clara, California. Kaitlyn McCaffery is a young woman from Santa Clara who has spent the past few years exploring some incredible corners of the world.

Kaitlyn has been to more than 50 countries around the globe, and she has made friends pretty much everywhere she has been.

Kaitlyn’s loved ones describe her as kind, cheery, bright, and the sweetest soul you could ever hope to meet in your life.

Most recently, Kaitlyn has been spending her time in Bali, Indonesia, and unfortunately, she suffered an accident there that has left her in a coma with a brain injury.

It was a few days ago on July 31st and Kaitlyn was headed back to her apartment, riding her scooter.

Kaitlyn suffered an awful accident on her way home, and thankfully, two strangers stopped to help her.

“Two young men found her on a remote road, alone, unconscious, broken, and bleeding,” Dena Gustus Cruz, a friend of Kaitlyn’s mom, wrote on a GoFundMe page.

“Without their help, she surely would have died.”

GoFundMe; Kaitlyn is pictured above

