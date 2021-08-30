2 Years Ago This College Student Was Murdered By Her Boyfriend After She Told Him She Was Having His Baby And He Just Confessed

Oxford, Mississippi. Alexandria Kostial was a beautiful 21-year-old college student attending Ole Miss in Mississippi. Her friends and family members affectionately called her Ally. She had grown up in St. Louis.

Ally was working on finishing her Bachelor’s degree in marketing, while she attended summer classes at the college. She was on track to graduate in 2020.

She kept herself busy in the months leading up to graduation teaching university fitness classes. Ally also was in a sorority, called Alpha Phi, and was one of their founding members.

Facebook; Ally smiles big in the above photo while wearing a bright green raincoat

Ally also was the Ole Miss Golf Club president, so you could definitely tell she liked to stay active and social.

Ally was last seen in Oxford Mississippi on a Friday evening in July.

She can be seen on the video footage of a surveillance camera leaving a place called Funky’s bar right before midnight on July 19th, 2019.

Oxford Police Department; pictured above is footage of Ally near the bar she was last seen at

