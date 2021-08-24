Animal Planet Star Trying To Raise Enough Money To Support The Backyard Wolfdogs She Rescued From A Bad Situation

Athens, Texas. Have you ever seen the hit Animal Planet TV show Pit Bulls and Parolees? The show is based on Tia Torres and her life running the Villalobos Rescue Center, which predominantly focuses on rescuing pit bulls in need.

Interestingly enough, Tia actually started out rescuing wolves and wolf/dog hybrids, and she recently found herself in a situation where she stepped up to rescue some backyard wolfdogs in Texas.

“Last year, the responsibility of taking over a large backyard breeding situation in Texas became quickly overwhelming for us,” Tia explained on a GoFundMe page.

“Approximately 50 wolfdogs were abandoned after their owner killed himself on the property. The dogs were left to fend for themselves, many of them running loose and all were in need of serious medical attention.”

“The local Sheriff’s Dept put our their pleas for help and sadly no one was able to do so.”

Tia offered to help them out, hoping that some other organization or person would be able to assist as well, but the burden squarely fell on Tia herself.

Tia never thought that she would be having to create another enormous rescue operation, but she’s now in exactly that predicament.

Facebook; pictured above is Dexy, one of the wolfdogs that Tia rescued

Given the fact that it already costs her around $4 million dollars a year to run Villalobos in New Orleans and her TV show is not filming due to covid concerns, Tia really is in need of funds to help her save the Texas wolfdogs.

