She Caused Her Brother To End His Engagement, And His Ex Is Accusing Her Of Meddling

A woman says she ended up causing her brother to end his engagement, and his ex is accusing her of meddling for what she did.

She started out by saying that their family isn’t super-wealthy, but they are well-off. Although they all make 6 figures a year, they aren’t into materialism.

None of her family members do a lot of shopping, they don’t drive showy cars, and she herself only has like 2 or 3 pairs of jeans because she doesn’t believe in just buying things for the sake of buying them.

She has an older brother who lives in Los Angeles, and he’s been dating his girlfriend for quite some time.

His girlfriend probably only makes around $40,000 to $50,000, which is important for later. This woman genuinely believed that her brother’s girlfriend was a kind person, but she would sometimes say strange things.

For example, when her brother’s girlfriend went with them to their parent’s house one time, she realized the cars parked out from; a Jag and an Audi.

Now, their parents always drove beat-up cars growing up, and they worked more than 80 hours a week for the majority of their lives.

As soon as her youngest brother went to college, only then did her parents buy newer, more expensive cars than they ever had before.

Her brother told this story to his girlfriend as she noticed the expensive cars, to which she laughed at him and told him it should only take him several years or less to get her a brand new luxury car.

