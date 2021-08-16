Fighting Crime In A Fanny Pack: This UFC Fighter Stopped A Thief From Stealing His Car Out Of A Gas Station Parking Lot

Denver, Colorado. Jordan Williams is a 30-year-old UFC Fighter who ended up being in for quite the surprise a few days ago after running a routine errand.

Jordan pulled into the parking lot of a Denver gas station, exited his car, and ran right inside to grab a drink and a few snacks.

As Jordan was inside of the gas station, with his car parked a few feet away, another man walked up to Jordan’s car, opened up the door, and climbed into the driver’s seat.

The man who was now inside of Jordan’s car had watched him walk into the gas station before jumping in.

Jordan came out of the gas station, and as he walked up to his car, the thief started driving away from Jordan, looking like he was about to successfully steal the car.

Jordan managed to open up his car door and pull the thief right out. Since Jordan shared the video of the attempted car-jacking on Instagram, his video has gone viral with tons of people commenting on his cool fanny pack.

Instagram; pictured above is Jordan in his fanny pack after kicking the thief out of his car

Jordan actually keeps his insulin (he’s diabetic), keys, wallet, and emergency sugar inside that fanny pack at all times, in case you were curious about that.

“If you are wondering why my car was still on it’s the same reason why he couldn’t drive away, I have a push to start and my car won’t go unless the keys are within 5 ft of it and I have them on me always,” Jordan explained in the video of the almost car-jacking.

If true crime defines your free time, this is for you: join Chip Chick’s True Crime Tribe.