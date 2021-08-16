Her Best Friend’s Fiancé Made Terrible Comments About Her Infertility So She Refused To Be The Maid Of Honor At The Wedding

A 30-year-old woman recently refused to be the maid of honor at her best friend’s wedding once she found out that her best friend’s fiancé made terrible comments about her infertility.

She started out by saying that she has been married to her husband for a decade, and they have been trying to have children together for years.

Unfortunately, last year she suffered a horrific miscarriage, and her doctors broke the news to her that she could be infertile for the rest of her life.

In the 6 months after that, she struggled with depression and attended therapy.

She’s currently doing far better than she was, and she is undergoing surgeries and treatments in the hopes of regaining some fertility back.

Now that you have all of those details, let’s focus on her best friend that she has been close to for more than 10 years.

Her best friend is getting married soon to a man that she has only known for around one year, and she is supposed to be her best friend’s maid of honor.

The guy her best friend is marrying has been very withdrawn from her throughout the entire time her best friend has been with him.

This guy also seems to be very sensitive about her speaking to her best friend or receiving any kind of attention from her, and he has said things that upset her but she has always just tried to let it go.

