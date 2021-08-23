Her Husband Is Very Close With An 18-Year-Old Girl And She’s Telling The Internet She Wants Him To Stop Their Friendship

This is an interesting situation for you. A 34-year-old woman’s 37-year-old husband is very close with an 18-year-old girl.

This woman started out by saying her husband’s parents have some very close friends they went to college with.

Their children are all more like cousins given how close their parents are, and the families spend their holidays together and go on vacation as well.

Her husband happens to be the oldest of all the kids, and the youngest is an 18-year-old girl named Ashley.

“I have to say that Ashely is a very, very sweet girl and she has babysat our kids more times than I can count and if it weren’t for the current issue, I would think she was one of the coolest girls I’ve ever met,” this woman explained.

“…Ashely is stunningly beautiful and I would be lying if I said I wasn’t jealous of this fact.”

“I was never as good-looking as she is now but as much as I do like her, she is a reminder of who I was 16 years and 30lbs ago,” she admitted.

“I am also jealous that she seems so easy-going and carefree while I’m stressed out all the time.”

She then said her husband has been in Ashely’s life ever since she was a few hours old, and he’s essentially played the role of her older brother all along.

