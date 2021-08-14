Her Husband Started Talking To The Teddy Bears He’s Buying Online And She’s Telling The Internet She Feels Like She’s Losing Him

For better, for worse, for richer, for poorer, in sickness and in health. When you say I do, you’re accepting anything life really can throw at you.

But what if the person you married starting getting into something, well, that really freaked you out? That really made you uncomfortable?

A 24-year-old woman is now finding herself in that exact situation, and she understandably has no idea how to handle it.

Her 26-year-old husband started developing a very weird and unsettling hobby, and it only started happening over the span of a few weeks.

She explained that she and her husband had been married for a little more than 7 months and their marriage so far has been a very happy one.

“Bought our first home and we’re talking about having kids,” she said. “Everyone sees us as the ‘perfect couple’.”

“This was until recently.”

Her husband Phil started acting very strange since lockdown happened, and he began becoming interested in stuffed animals in “a disturbing way.”

When she and Phil moved into their new house, he rediscovered several teddy bears that had been from their previous Valentine’s Days.

