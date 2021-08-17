Her Sister-In-Law’s 7-Year-Old Sister Walked An Hour In The Heat To Announce She Wants To Live With Her And She’s Telling The Internet She’s Being Accused Of Kidnapping The Kid

A 30-year-old woman says that her 29-year-old sister-in-law’s 7-year-old little sister somehow managed to walk an hour in the heat to her house.

When the little girl got there, she announced that she wants to come live with her now. Although she informed the family of where the little girl was, she’s being accused of kidnapping the kid.

She started out by explaining that not long ago she was able to purchase her own 2 bedroom home and so she no longer lives with her parents.

She’s very close to her sister-in-law, and she frequently goes to family parties and events for her sister-in-law’s family.

Recently, she went to a BBQ at her sister-in-law’s mom’s house. While at the family event, she informed everyone that she finally got her own house, and she couldn’t stop talking about it because she was so excited.

She discussed how the house looked, and she’s positive that she told her sister-in-law’s family what the address was multiple times that day.

Her sister-in-law has a big family and there are lots of children that adore her. The children all asked her if they would be able to visit her new house.

She said that perhaps she could have them over and hold a BBQ there, and the kids left the conversation and kept playing.

A few weeks have gone by since the BBQ, and she got quite a surprise when she heard someone knocking on her front door yesterday.

