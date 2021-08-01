I don’t think it’s possible to have a wedding without some major incident or family drama going down…correct me if I’m wrong.

This woman says her uninvited cheating father showed up with his new family at her sister’s wedding after abandoning them, so she refused to let them all in.

She explained that her dad ended up leaving their family after he met his now-wife when she was 13-years-old and her sister was 17-years-old.

He left them all so that he could be with this other woman, and he packed up to move in with her 2 hours away from them.

She feels he literally walked out on their family, and she ended up only seeing him every other weekend for the rest of her childhood.

She felt abandoned, and she suffered from bullying and slipping grades as she grew up. She wishes she could have been there more for her, but he wasn’t.

“I’m not blaming parents who get divorced. People get divorced for legitimate reasons. (Abuse, miserable marriage, getting cheated on, etc.),” she said.

“He left because he was cheating. He could have fought for 50% custody, but he didn’t because it was too inconvenient.”

“I also hated those visitations. I needed stability during that time and I felt really unsafe and insecure. We had to move out of the house where I lived my whole life.”

