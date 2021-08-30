“Holly Blair Exploded Into Glitter And Bats” You Have To Read This Amazing Obituary Of A Woman Who Loved Halloween

Hailey, Idaho. The obituary of Holly Blair is about to be one of the most amazing things you have ever laid eyes on, especially if you love All Hallows’ Eve.

In life, Holly pretty much embodied everything October 31st stands for, and she sounds like she was one incredible and lively lady.

Read on to find out why the internet is falling in love with this wonderfully witchy woman.

Wood River Chapel; pictured above is Holly in her obituary photo

On the website for Wood River Chapel Holly’s obituary reads, “Holly Blair exploded into glitter and bats on August 17, 2020.”

“She is survived by four spoiled cats, two stinky dogs, three bad birds, a turtle, and an utterly useless frog named Fred as well as three children and a husband of little to no importance.”

“Her remains will be interred under a tree with the ridiculous multitude of animals she rescued both wild and domestic.”

“Her future plans include drinking beer with Terry Pratchett and flying across the moon on her broomstick on Halloween.”

“She has also promised to communicate with us from the beyond via the cockatiel psyche. We ask that everyone carve extra jack o’ lanterns on Halloween this year in her honor.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.