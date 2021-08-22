I’ll Be Back…To The Bank: Here’s The Net Worth Of Arnold Schwarzenegger Since I Know You’re Curious

Arnold Alois Schwarzenegger is an Austrian-born American with many talents to his name.

Bodybuilder, actor, and politician are probably at the forefront of your mind when you think of who Arnold is.

Arnold rose to prominence as a result of his roles in blockbuster action films, then he later served as Governor of California from 2003 to 2011.

Born on the 30th of July 1947, in a tiny village in Austria, he is the second child of his family. He was raised in a Catholic family that went to mass every single Sunday.

Arnold says that he grew up in a strict and harsh German Austrian family, and the parenting style his father used would pretty much be frowned upon today.

Arnold’s father had hoped for him to become a cop when he was younger, while his mother insisted that he join a trade school.

To his family, where they lived was their whole world, but Arnold sensed he was headed for something completely different, far away and from their little Austrian town.

He spent a lot of time in sports and enjoyed it. His first experience in a gym was when his soccer coach led his team to a local gym in 1960. It was then Schwarzenegger began weight training.

His love for weight training ended up in him chose bodybuilding over soccer, and at the age of 17, he began his competitive career which would span for more than a decade.

