She Gave Her Engagement Ring Back To Her Boyfriend Because She Hated Where He Proposed So He Flipped The Script On Her

A man who was dating his girlfriend for 3 years decided he wanted to pop the question and ask her to marry him.

He planned the proposal to happen on their anniversary, and he elaborately flew his girlfriend to Vietnam to start a dream vacation that was going to end with him getting down on one knee.

The coupled traveled around for several weeks, finally stopping in Cambodia. His girlfriend was very excited to be able to see the temples in the country, which were on her bucket list of things to see in her lifetime.

The couple went on a hike to see some ruins, and after they returned to their hotel, this man knew the time had come for him to ask his girlfriend to marry him.

So, there they were all by themselves in their room when he proposed. His girlfriend immediately said yes, and they celebrated with a kiss.

The following day, he was hoping to bring her to a gorgeous waterfall to commemorate this special time in their lives.

“She took a shower and I laid in bed thinking what an amazing day I just had and how I would get to spend the rest of my life with the women I loved,” he explained.

“When she came out of the shower however she was in tears. She handed me back the ring saying she couldn’t accept it because she didn’t want her memory of my proposal to be in a hotel room.”

That’s right, she gave her engagement ring back because she hated where he had chosen to propose.

