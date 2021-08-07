She Was The Very First Victim Of A Serial Killer, But She Has Gone Unnamed For Over 39 Years

Anchorage, Alaska. On July 17th, 1980, a woman was unearthed in a timber-covered area of Alaska, close to a powerline.

She was found in the town of Eklutna, just around a mile south of South Eklutna Lake Road, and not far from mile marker two out there in the wilderness.

It’s not clear exactly how Annie was found, but when she was, she had no forms of identification on her and had been dead for about a year prior to being buried.

She was wearing jeans, a brown leather jacket that hit at about her hip, reddish-brown to brown high-heeled, knee-length vinyl boots that zipped up the side, and a sleeveless knit sweater that was either light gray, beige, or white.

Annie also had on very distinctive jewelry that looked to be handmade: a turquoise and copper bracelet, a shell necklace, and a white shell ring.

NCMEC; pictured above is the necklace Annie had on

She also wore a Timex watch and gold-plated hoop-shaped earrings. She was carrying Salem brand matches in one of her jacket pockets.

NCMEC; pictured above is Annie’s Timex watch she was wearing

