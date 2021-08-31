Spooky And Spectacular Halloween Nail Art You Can Order On Etsy

It might not look like a normal Halloween in another month but that shouldn’t stop you from feeling festive!

This year I’m definitely going to be giving myself a Halloween-worthy manicure while watching horror films on repeat and unwrapping more candy than I should.

Why not celebrate with some spooky and spectacular nail art you can order right on Etsy? From ghosts and witches to black cats and pumpkins, you’re sure to find something to make you feel fabulous about your fingers.

Here at Chip Chick, we pick products we love and think you will enjoy too. Chip Chick has affiliate partnerships, which means we get a piece of the revenue from your purchase.

Ghost Nail Stickers

These ghost nails stickers from Gloss Decals aren’t spooky, but they are cute!

They come in a variety of colors, including iridescent ones.

It’s best to stick these over a gel manicure or press-on nails.

You can get them here on Etsy for $8

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.