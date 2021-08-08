This Man Thinks His Wife Ruined Their Wedding Photos Because She Refused To Put On Makeup

A 32-year-old man has been with his 29-year-old wife for 5 years, and they got married a little over 2 years ago.

One of the biggest problems he has had through the duration of their relationship is that his wife absolutely refuses to wear makeup.

He admits that he does thinks she is gorgeous without it, but there were instances throughout the years where makeup was expected of her.

Despite that, she still would not put any on. His wife did not wear any makeup on the day of their wedding, even though his mom and her mom desperately tried to convince her to do it.

He genuinely believes that her refusal to wear makeup is what ruined the photos from their wedding.

“…She said she’s never worn makeup and she wasn’t going to start on a day that she was supposed to enjoy,” he explained.

“They tried to tell her the pictures wouldn’t come out as good, and honestly they were kind of right – she’s got huge bags under her eyes and I think the photos would’ve been nicer if she’d just put on concealer or something.”

The issue of his wife not wearing makeup then became a problem at a recent family dinner they attended, along with his parents, his sister, his brother-in-law, and his nephew and niece.

His niece is 11-years-old and is really interested in makeup. She enjoys watching YouTube videos on makeup and while they were out at dinner, asked his wife if she put makeup on.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.