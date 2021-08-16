She Called 911 To Order Pizza And A Fast Thinking Dispatcher Realized She Was Trying To Alert Police To Save Her Mom

Oregon, Ohio. Tim Teneyck, a 911 dispatcher in Oregon, Ohio, got a really strange call for help one evening.

Tim had been working in the department for 14 years when he got one phone call he will never forget.

“I would like to order a pizza,” the woman said on the other end of the line after Tim picked up the call she made.

She then began giving Tim her address over the phone. At first, Tim was quite confused and we can’t blame him.

I know 911 dispatchers sometimes get bizarre requests for bandaids and crazy things, but a pizza had to take the cake.

Tim can be heard on the 911 call, which has since become public, at first saying to the woman that this is not the correct number to order a pizza.

She replied back to him saying he doesn’t understand.

And then it all clicked for Tim, and people are calling this man a hero for how he reacted next.

Tim quickly realized this was a shocking call for help.

