Woman Wins $1 Million In Lottery After Canceled Flight Left Her Looking To “Pass The Time”

Brandon, Florida. While having a flight canceled is normally inconvenient, it turned out to be a blessing in disguise for one Florida lady.

A Missouri woman’s luck turned suddenly when she picked up a lottery ticket from a convenience store while seeking to figure out what she should do.

And to her massive surprise, she won $1 million dollars on a Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket!

According to the Florida Lottery press release, Angela Caravella, 51, of Kansas City, Missouri, won the top prize of $1 million in The Fastest Road to $1,000,000 scratch-off game last month.

She opted for a lump-sum payment of $790,000 as the method of receiving her money.

“I had a feeling something bizarre was going to happen after my flight was canceled unexpectedly,” Caravella stated.

“‘I bought a few Scratch-Off tickets to pass the time and just like that – I won $1 million!”

Caravella bought her winning ticket at a Publix supermarket in Brandon, Florida, east of Tampa. And for selling the winning ticket, the retailer will receive a $2,000 additional commission.

Caravella went to the Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee to receive her winnings.

