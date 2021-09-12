12-Year-Old Barely Survives After Being Stabbed 19 Times At A Sleepover, And One Of Her Attackers Was Just Let Out Of A Psychiatric Hospital

Waukesha, Wisconsin. On the night of May 30th, 2014, 12-year-old Payton Leutner was invited over for a sleepover with her 12-year-old friends Anissa Weier and Morgan Geyser.

Payton thought the sleepover was to celebrate Morgan’s birthday, but she had no idea that Anissa and Morgan had planned for the night to go in a sinister direction.

While online one day, Anissa came across a website called Creepypasta, where people create and share their own horror stories.

One of the stories Anissa read was about Slenderman, a made-up man who appears extremely thin, tall, and dressed in a black suit.

Anissa showed Morgan the story, and the two girls got it into her heads that they needed to kill their friend Payton to be “worthy” of Slenderman, and then they would be allowed to live in his mansion with him.

Several months before the birthday sleepover, Anissa and Morgan talked over the details of what they were going to do to Payton.

They implemented code words, so if they were overheard, nobody would know what they were discussing.

When the night of the sleepover finally arrived, Anissa and Morgan were prepared. They would all go to sleep for the night, then wake up at 2 a.m. to take Payton’s life.

Facebook; pictured above is Payton

If true crime defines your free time, this is for you: join Chip Chick’s True Crime Tribe.