16-Year-Old’s Step Brother Snuck Into Her Room And Cut Her Hair While She Was Sleeping But Her Parents Don’t See Anything Wrong With This

Do you know how sometimes you just read things that make your stomach drop? This is one of those things.

A 16-year-old’s step-brother snuck into her room in the middle of the night. He then cut off a piece of her hair, all while she was fast asleep.

When she found out about what he did, she told her parents, but they don’t see anything wrong with this disturbing behavior.

She explained that her step-brother has been in her life for 6 months and that her mom got married to his dad.

She started noticing several weeks back that things in her room were not in the same place that she had left them.

So, she ended up speaking to her 23-year-old biological brother about it, who thought she was making things up.

He decided to show her how to record her room when she’s sleeping with her phone though.

“I’ve been recording myself every night and nothing happened, so I was ready to believe that nothing had happened that night,” she said.

Over one weekend, at 3:15 in the morning, her phone captured her step-brother entering her room while she was sleeping.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.