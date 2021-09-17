17-Year-Old Says Her Mom’s Boyfriend Keeps Making Creepy Comments About Her Body So She’s Asking The Internet What She Should Do

A 17-year-old says her mom’s boyfriend has been making weird and creepy comments about her body for a while now.

She’s not sure what she can do to make him stop, so she’s asking the internet what to do in this situation.

Her mom has been dating her boyfriend for 4 years, and he’s actually pretty nice overall. However, he’s pretty quick to anger.

“He’s easily angered, can be known to break stuff, and generally has the whole “children are owned” philosophy,” she said.

“But for a while – 3 1/2 years, I think – he would make comments and jokes about my body.”

Well, it turned into more than jokes…

“He would tell me I need to lose weight, get a better bra because I have a huge chest, stuff like that.”

“His jokes are the ones that make me uncomfortable though.”

“He literally texted me yesterday saying that I need an underwire in my swimsuit so my chest doesn’t hang down, saying how it would make me look sexy.”

