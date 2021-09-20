Argument Over Gifts At A Baby Shower Ends In Three Young People Getting Shot By The Father-To-Be

New Kensington, Pennsylvania. This past Saturday, 25 people arrived at the Kinloch Fire Department to celebrate a baby shower, where the expecting parents had rented out the department’s firehall for the party.

What should have been an evening of excitement turned into a complete nightmare that ended in three young people getting shot by the father-to-be.

At around 6:07 that evening, a 911 call came in about an active shooter at the fire department where the baby shower was underway.

4 minutes later, officers with the Lower Burrell Police Department rushed to the fire department to find the gunman was leaving the firehall.

“This investigation is being investigated by the Lower Burrell Police Department in conjunction with the Westmoreland County Detective Bureau,” the Lower Burrell Police Department said in a press release regarding the incident.

“At 6:07 pm our department was dispatched to Kinloch Fire Department for an active shooter inside the firehall.”

“At 6:11 pm our officers arrived on scene, located the suspected shooter as he was exiting the firehall.”

“The suspect was taken into custody without incident. However, this was not an active shooter situation but rather an isolated family incident during a baby shower.”

“Preliminary investigation shows a family argument began that turned physical then the suspect introduced a 9mm semi-automatic handgun, firing off rounds which resulted in a 23-year-old male, a 19-year-old female, and a 16-year-old male sustaining gunshot wounds.”

