She Went Viral For Being Upset That Her Wedding Dress Didn’t Look Right, But It Turns Out She Had It On The Wrong Way

Your wedding is one of the most exciting days of your life, and every bride understandably wants things to be just so on their special day.

One important piece of a wedding is making sure you find the perfect dress and look the way you envision.

This bride-to-be went viral for being upset that her wedding didn’t look right…but it turns out she had it on the wrong way.

Here’s her hilarious story for you.

Facebook; pictured above is is the bride-to-be, Deux Aubrey

Deux Aubrey posted her story on Facebook explaining what happened. “Two weeks ago my wedding dress came in,” she started out by saying.

“I was really upset about the looks of it and sent an angry (okay, more like desperate) email to the company wanting to return it. I took pictures of me in the dress telling them it looked nothing like what I had ordered.”

Facebook; pictured above is what the dress she ordered looked like

