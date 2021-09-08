Dad And His 7-Year-Old Son Both Sadly Killed While Driving To See A Football Game

Lincoln, Nebraska. 41-year-old Mark Kaipust and his 7-year-old son Taylor were driving to see a college football game this past Saturday, but they sadly never made it to the game.

Mark was behind the wheel of his Chevy Colorado truck, and at 9:25 that morning, he was driving down Interstate 80 close to the 27th Street interchange when he and Taylor were involved in an eight car accident.

“The crash involved eight vehicles that were all traveling westbound on Interstate 80,” the Nebraska State Patrol explained in a press release.

“After preliminary investigation, investigators believe a semi, driven by Yorkwind Crawford, 50, of North Miami Beach, Florida, rear-ended another vehicle east of the 27th Street interchange.”

“The semi then continued driving westbound for more than a mile and struck several other passenger vehicles west of the 27th Street interchange.”

GoFundMe; pictured above are Mark and Taylor

Mark and Taylor lost their lives in the accident, and 5 additional people were taken to Bryan Health West Campus with injuries described by the Nebraska State Patrol as “non-life-threatening.”

As for the reason behind the deadly accident, authorities suspect that “speed and inattention” contributed.

Yorkwind has been arrested and charged with two counts of motor vehicle homicide.

