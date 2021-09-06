Dad Driving His Little Daughter To School Shot And Killed Trying To Protect Her

Chicago, Illinois. On the morning of September 1st, 33-year-old Travell Miller was driving his little daughter to school.

Traffic was bad on the west side of the city that day and at 7:33, Travell was in his car in the 3000 block of West Chicago Avenue when he got caught up in the slowdown.

Suddenly, a man drove up alongside Travell’s car, got out, and began shooting into Travell’s car.

Facebook; pictured above is Travell Miller

Travell was hit multiple times, then the man who shot him got back into a silver-colored Pontiac Grand Prix and was last seen driving down the southbound side of Sacramento.

Although Travell was rushed to the hospital, he passed away from his injuries.

Speaking to the Chicago Sun-Times, Travell’s family confirmed that he died protecting his daughter from the bullets.

“She’s traumatized. She’s devastated that she watched her father get killed,” Travell’s dad Joseph Gilmore said about his daughter.

The Chicago Police Department released the below photos of the car and the man who shot Travell.

