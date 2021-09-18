Her Boyfriend Choked Her And Said He Was In The Mood To Kill Her So She’s Asking The Internet If She Should Leave Him

A 19-year-old young woman says her 20-year-old boyfriend choked her and then told her he was in the mood to kill her. She’s asking the internet if she should leave him or try to address what he did instead.

“I’ve been dating my boyfriend for about a year now and for the most part he’s been absolutely wonderful and I love him so much,” she started out by explaining.

She then says their private life is “pretty intense” but she is “usually really chill with that.”

“However recently he’s been taking it a little too far like I love choking and spanking in the bedroom, but he’s started doing it in public,” she continued.

“Like today we took our dog to the park and I said or did something he didn’t like and he spanked me!! I was shocked!”

That’s not all he’s been doing though. He’s getting dangerous.

“Later on in the day we were doing the deed and he started to choke me, again which I usually like.”

“It got to a point where I properly couldn’t breathe so I used our signal to stop and he just looked down at me said I’m not gonna stop because I’m in the mood to kill you.”

“He must have seen the fear in my eyes or something and he immediately let go and like cradled me and said sorry.”

