Her Boyfriend Stole The Money She Saved To Help Her Dog And Spent It On A New Computer

A 23-year-old woman’s 25-year-old boyfriend stole the money she was saving up to help her dog and spent it on a new computer.

Now she’s asking the internet for help in how to handle all of this.

“I have an 11-year old senior German Shepard. He was hit by a car in 2018 and we went through a very difficult recovery process,” she started out by explaining.

Problems urinating, seizures, and a fear of things that went quickly past him were some of the issues her dog went through after the accident.

After the accident, she ended up getting a puppy, but her older dog was so upset she had to give the puppy away.

Her older dog was able to get over his issues eventually, but he still has problems with walking and getting around.

She spoke with her vet about ways she could help her dog, and they found a way to help him get around better. Unfortunately, the treatment is extraordinarily expensive.

“We tested it in the office and his mood improved instantly but at that time I couldn’t afford more treatment for him so I opted to come back,” she admitted.

She then met her boyfriend, D, while she was walking her dog. She told him from the get-go that her dog needs the expensive treatment that she’s saving up to get for him.

