Her Estranged Boyfriend Killed Her In The Lobby Of A Houston Hotel

Houston, Texas. 27-year-old Jenna Nicole Soderberg arrived at the Marriott Marquis in Houston on September 7th, only to have her life stolen from her just moments after stepping foot in the lobby.

Not long after Jenna arrived at the hotel, her estranged boyfriend 39-year-old Sherrick Byrd walked in after her and shot her.

Sherrick then took his own life after taking Jenna’s as hotel guests in the lobby were left in shock and horror.

GoFundMe; pictured above is Jenna

“We do not think this is a random event or incident,” Chief Troy Finner with the Houston Police Department mentioned in a press conference.

“We’ve got, apparently, two families affected here. It is a murder-suicide. The gentleman did come in at some point shot the female, and then immediately shot himself.”

Those close to Jenna say she was beautiful, kind, radiant, and a blessing to everyone who knew her.

She was caring, loyal, and actively made the world brighter for her loved ones.

“Jenna is a sparkling jewel that touched so many people’s lives in a positive way. Her vibrant simple, charming personality will never be forgotten,” a friend of hers said.

