Her Fiancé Proposed To Her With An Heirloom Ring And After He Passed Away She Didn’t Want To Give It Back To His Family

A 27-year-old woman was engaged to her fiancé, Alex, and they had been together for approximately 12 years.

They were sweethearts in high school, and she spent 3 years engaged to him before he sadly died in an unexpected accident last year.

She was extremely close to Alex’s whole family up until his passing. After he passed away, however, she distanced herself from his family.

Spending time with Alex’s loved ones made her feel awful, as she constantly thought about how her life with Alex would have gone if he was still here.

She ultimately ended up moving further away, though she still lives in the same city, and while she does somewhat keep in touch with Alex’s family, it’s nowhere near the relationship she previously had with them.

Months after Alex’s passing, his younger brother named Ben decided to pay her a visit. He explained to her that he wanted to ask his girlfriend to marry him, and then he said he would like her to give him her engagement ring.

The thing is, the ring Alex proposed to her with is a family heirloom, and it’s been in his family for many generations.

“Alex’s mom gave him the ring when he proposed to me as he was the eldest son,” she said.

“I have been wearing this ring for almost three years. It’s a symbol that Alex wanted to spend the rest of his life with me.”

